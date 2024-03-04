Man City triumphs over Man United with 3-1 win in Premier League derby

(MENAFN) In a highly anticipated clash in the English Premier League's week 27, Manchester City emerged victorious against their crosstown rivals Manchester United with a commanding 3-1 win on Sunday. The electrifying encounter unfolded at the Etihad Stadium, where the fervor of the Manchester derby gripped fans and players alike.



Manchester United struck first in the eighth minute, courtesy of a clinical finish from English attacker Marcus Rashford, who provided an early lead for the Red Devils. However, City quickly responded, with winger Phil Foden showcasing his prowess by leveling the score with a spectacular strike to the top left corner in the 56th minute, igniting a wave of momentum for the Sky Blues.



As the match intensified, Foden continued to dazzle, netting his second goal of the game with a precise shot to the bottom corner of the goal in the 80th minute, putting City in the driver's seat. The drama reached its climax in the dying moments of the game when Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland unleashed a fierce left-footed shot to the far corner, sealing a resounding 3-1 victory for the reigning champions.



With this crucial win, Manchester City surged to 62 points in the Premier League standings, narrowing the gap to just one point behind league leaders Liverpool, whom they are set to face in a highly anticipated showdown next weekend. Meanwhile, Manchester United find themselves in sixth place with 44 points, facing the challenge of regrouping and bouncing back from the defeat as they continue their pursuit of success in the English top flight.

