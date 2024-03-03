Weekly Forex Forecast - 03/03 (Charts)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market Sentiment

I wrote on 25th February that the best trade opportunities for the week were likely to be:Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index following a daily close above 17962. This set up on Thursday and the price rose by 1.39% on Friday.Long of the S&P 500 Index . This gave a win of 0.87%.Long of Bitcoin following a daily close above $52,161. This set up on Monday, and the price has risen by 13.54% since then.Long of Cocoa Futures but only with a small (half size) position size. The price fell by 0.21% over the week, so the loss here was 0.11% at a half-size position.

Last week again saw new all-time high prices reached by the benchmark S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100 Index.

This rise in stock markets occurred despite the CME's FedWatch tool showing strongly lowering expectations of a May rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Markets now see only a 4% chance of a rate cut in March. Only 10% expect some kind of a rate cut at the subsequent meeting in May, down from 25% last week.

Last week's agenda was quite light, dominated by the US Core PCE Price Index and Preliminary GDP data. Core PCE Price Index data is closely watched as a measure of likely inflation, and it came in exactly as expected, with a month-on-month increase of 0.4%. Preliminary GDP data disappointed by a fraction, with the US economy's growth indicated at an annualized rate of 3.2%.

Another important item last week was the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's policy meeting. As expected, the RBNZ kept rates unchanged, but its policy statement took a more dovish tilt on inflation , sending the Kiwi lower. The New Zealand Dollar was the most volatile of all major currencies last week and the only one to fluctuate in value significantly.

Australian CPI data released last week showed inflation slightly lower than expected at 3.4%, while German Preliminary CPI was also lower than expected at 0.4% month-on-month. This could be taken as slightly good news on global inflation.

US stock markets rose firmly last week, boosted by widespread surprises to the upside in corporate earnings.

There were a few other important economic data releases last week:Canadian GDP – no growth was shown, while a month-on-month increase of 0.2% was expected.US Unemployment Claims – roughly as expected.US ISM Manufacturing PMI – roughly as expected.China Manufacturing PMI – exactly as expected.

This week has a busier data schedule.

Other major economic data releases this week will be, in likely order of importance:Swiss CPI (inflation) dataSpeech from the Governor of the Bank of Japan, UedaUS ISM Services PMIAustralian GDPUS JOLTS JOB OPENINGSUS Unemployment ClaimsCanadian Unemployment RateMonthly Forecast March 2024





I made no monthly forecast for February, as no obvious long-term trend in the US Dollar could be relied upon at the start of the month.

I make no monthly forecast for March for the same reason Forecast 25th February 2024

Last week, I made no weekly forecast, as there were no strong counter-trend price movements in any currency crosses, which is the basis of my weekly trading strategy .

I again give no forecast this week.

Directional volatility in the Forex market rose last week, with 15% of the most important currency pairs fluctuating by more than 1%. Due to the busier economic data release schedule, volatility will likely increase further over the coming week.

Technical AnalysisUS Dollar Index

The US Dollar Index printed an unusually small candlestick that is both an inside bar and a doji , signifying consolidation. The weekly close presented a mixed long-term trend, as it was up on the price of 3 months ago but down compared to the price of 6 months ago.

Zooming out to look at the long-term price action shows that the US Dollar is not just consolidating; it is losing volatility and settling increasingly into the middle of a range.





NASDAQ 100 Index

. These are bullish signs .

Although the expectation that the Fed will cut rates soon continues to decline, which would logically drag US stock markets, the long-term bullish momentum in stocks cannot be ignored.





S&P 500 Index

I see the S&P 500 Index as a buy, as it continues to advance firmly into bullish blue sky, despite the growing expectation the Fed will not cut rates in May.





Bitcoin

I see Bitcoin as a buy, given legs by the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs, which attracts more retail investment, although it will probably be best to wait for a new bullish breakout or a bounce at a key support level before doing so.

. The H1 price chart below shows how this level was rejected right at the start of last Tuesday's New York session, marked by the up arrow in the price chart below, signalling the timing of this bullish rejection. The beginning of the New York session can be a great time to trade major currency pairs such as this one, which is also part of the overlap of the London/New York session.

This trade was profitable, giving a maximum reward-to-risk ratio of about 2 to 1 based on the size of the entry candlestick.





Cocoa Futures

The price chart below applies linear regression analysis to the past 76 weeks and shows graphically what a great opportunity this has been on the long side over the long term. The price is up by about one-third in less than two months and has doubled since last June!

There are two things especially worth noticing here:The price is quite far above the linear regression channel.Volatility is extremely high, and Cocoa is getting much media attention.

These factors suggest a strong dip may likely happen soon, making it dangerous to enter a long trade unthinkingly here.

The price action ended the week with bullish momentum.





Bottom Line

I see the best trading opportunities this week as:Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index.Long of the S&P 500 Index.Long of Bitcoin following a daily close above $62,314.Long of Cocoa Futures following a daily close above 6557.

