Post Training KVIC Distributes Toolkits To Maharashtra Artisans

(MENAFN- KNN India) Nashik, Mar 2 (KNN)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), distributed high-quality toolkits to artisans after they underwent modern training, on Friday.

Marking a step towards realising the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by 2047, the distribution program, a part of the Gram Udyog Vikas Yojana, saw 449 machinery and toolkits being provided to 240 artisans, along with certificates to 250 trainees.

Notably, 20 women were recipients of electrician toolkits for the first time, following their training in Shrirampur, Ahmednagar.

Various tools and machinery were distributed during the event, including electric-operated wheels for potters, Kachchi Ghani oil machines, paper plate and dona making machines, and Bee-boxes for beekeepers.

Addressing the beneficiaries, KVIC's Chairman Manoj Kumar highlighted KVIC's efforts to implement schemes aimed at providing employment opportunities, preserving traditional rural industries, and fostering economic growth.

He cited schemes like Workshed for Khadi Artisans, Potter Empowerment Programme, Honey Mission, and others as examples of KVIC's commitment to this cause.

KVIC's initiatives have had a tangible impact on Maharashtra's rural economy, with 33 Khadi institutions providing employment to 1400 artisans.

Over the past three years, schemes like the Gram Udyog Vikas Yojana have supplied electric-operated wheels to potters, increasing their income and living standards. Additionally, Agarbatti manufacturing machines, bee-boxes, and colonies have been distributed to women and beekeepers, further contributing to rural empowerment.

Chairman Manoj Kumar emphasised the global popularity of Khadi and village industry products due to the government's support, leading to a significant increase in sales and employment generation. He attributed this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' initiatives, which have made Khadi a choice among the youth.

Representatives from Khadi institutions, beneficiaries of Gram Udyog Vikas Yojana, and officials from various government bodies were present at the distribution program, highlighting the collaborative effort towards realising the vision of an economically self-reliant India.

(KNN Bureau)