Amir Participates In 7Th Summit Of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with Their Excellencies Heads of States and delegations, took part in the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which was held at the International Centre of Conferences in Algiers, in the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, on Saturday.

The summit was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organisations, and the summit's guests.