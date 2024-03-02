Namo Job Fair In Baramati: CM Promises Employment To 25,000 People

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune (Maharashtra), March 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said at the two-day NaMo MahaRojgar Melava in Baramati on Saturday, that at least 25,000 young men and women would be given jobs in the state.

The two-day job fair got underway in Baramati town, just weeks ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, here on Saturday.

“This is a big opportunity for the youth who have assembled here, as 25,000 people shall be given jobs as per their qualifications and abilities by various companies participating in the event,” said CM Shinde.

He said that the government was working dedicatedly for the people and had generated employment in all sectors, including government, semi-government, private, the police force and other departments.

The Maratha community, for whom 10 per cent reservation was announced last month, is also getting employment opportunities, the CM said.

In the recent past, the government has organised similar job fairs in Nagpur, Latur and Ahmednagar, where thousands of youths were given gainful employment, and similar events are being planned soon for other places in the state including Thane, he added.

Besides, more than 1.40 crore students are being trained under the Prime Minister's skill development scheme and they will be ready for jobs in the future, he stressed.

“Another four-five lakh people are slated to get jobs due to the investment proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore signed by the state in Davos (Switzerland) recently,” informed CM Shinde.

He assured that the Maharashtra government would never politicise developmental, or employment issues, which were in the interest of the masses.

Apart from the mega jobs fair, Baramati town got a swanky, newly-renovated bus terminus of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation and a new police station on Saturday.

Earlier, burying a political controversy that had been raging for the last three days, the job fair got underway at the sprawling Vidya Pratishthan campus in the presence of CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and NCP-SP President, Sharad Pawar.

Other dignitaries like Supriya Sule, Dr. Amol Kolhe, Vandana Chavan, all MPs, plus other elected leaders, government officials, and prominent invitees attended the grand function.