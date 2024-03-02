Russia Keeps Two Ships In Black And Azov Seas, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea. There are no missile launchers.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There is one Russian ship in the Sea of Azov, and there are no missile launchers.

There are two Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one Kalibr carrier, with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

