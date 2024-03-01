New Horizons: Azerbaijan, Albania Ink Economic Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An agreement on economic cooperation has been signed between
Azerbaijan and Albania.
The agreement on economic cooperation was signed between the
Government of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of Albania.
According to the document, the promotion of collaboration in
priority projects between Azerbaijan and Albania is envisioned,
including areas such as trade, investment, energy, transportation,
infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, environmental protection,
humanitarian efforts, and other directions.
A meeting took place between the Minister of Economy, Mikayil
Jabbarov, the President of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, and the Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of
Albania, Belinda Balluku. During the meeting, the importance of
developing relations with Albania was emphasised, highlighting the
significance of high-level reciprocal visits and conducting
negotiations to expand cooperation. It was noted that strengthening
economic cooperation between the two countries holds a significant
place in the context of bilateral relations. Therefore, the
organisation of business trips, meetings, and various events is
beneficial for the establishment of effective economic
partnerships.
The meeting provided information about the favourable business
and investment environment in Azerbaijan, opportunities created for
investors, and highlighted the potential for strengthening
cooperation with Albania in the fields of energy, trade,
investment, industry, agriculture, tourism, transportation, and
infrastructure.
The parties discussed opportunities for mutual business
partnerships, investment, and the promotion of joint
activities.
On March 1, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, held a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister of the
Republic of Albania, Edi Rama, as well.
The meeting in question took place at the "Gulustan" Palace in
Baku during the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas
Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the
Green Energy Advisory Council.
During the meeting, the President touched upon the friendly
relations between Azerbaijan and Albania and emphasized the active
cooperation of the two countries in various fields.
"We have quite an active political dialogue. Whether it is in
Azerbaijan or Albania, or during various international events, we
maintain a regular agenda for our meetings. We support each other
in international organisations and actively work on energy security
issues. Albania has played a significant role in the implementation
of the Southern Gas Corridor project and continues to play an
important role as a member of the TAP team. Currently, we are
discussing various aspects of our energy cooperation. I am
confident that, during our discussion today, the Prime Minister
will cover all the current issues on the agenda."
The president specifically emphasises that Azerbaijan is a
reliable partner.
"I believe that Azerbaijan has already proven itself to be a
reliable partner. Our word is as valuable as our signature. I am
confident that all the plans we have set for ourselves will be
implemented because the performance indicators of the past year
alone are evidence of this."
Historically, diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Albania
have been generally positive. Countries often engage in cooperation
across various sectors, including trade, investment, culture, and
politics. Both nations may explore opportunities for collaboration
in areas such as energy, infrastructure, tourism, and economic
development.
