Azerbaijan Invited To Meeting Of G7 Countries' Ecology And Mineral Resources Ministers


3/1/2024 9:11:06 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan was invited to a special meeting of the ministers of ecology and mineral resources of the G7 countries, Azernews reports.

The invitation was delivered by the Minister of Environment and Energy Security of Italy, Gilberto Picetto-Fratin, when he was at the reception of President Ilham Aliyev on March 1.

The Italian minister said that this year his country is acting as the head of the G7 format and expressed the importance of the Azerbaijani side hosting the COP29 in this cooperation format to participate in the special meeting of the ministers of ecology and mineral resources of the G7 countries and extended the invitation in this regard.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has received Minister of Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who is participating in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting today.

