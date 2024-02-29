Bin Drai Polo Team Triumphs In The 2024 UAE Polo Federation Cup With TUMI Collaboration And Spring Collection

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Dubai Polo Equestrian Club in collaboration with TUMI and the UAE
Polo Federation, the esteemed governing body of polo in the United Arab
Emirates, raised the bar with the successful conclusion of the 2024 UAE Polo
Federation Cup. Winners, Bin Drai Polo team received their trophy from Arbi Triki,
Vice President of the Chalhoub Group, in the presence of Lisa Matthews, General
Manager of the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.
With six competitive teams vying for the title, the tournament showcased the skill,
elegance, and sportsmanship synonymous with the sport of polo. This year event
was particularly special as it marked a collaboration with TUMI, a brand renowned
for its dedication to global sports partnerships and its commitment to providing
high-quality, functional products for athletes and sports enthusiasts alike.
The competition kicked off with the Junior Match, where the Avengers emerged
victorious against the Legends with a score of 3-1. This match had set the tone for
the thrilling contests that followed. In the Subsidiary Final, the Bhansali Polo Team
showcased their prowess by defeating the Lamar Polo Team with a score of 11-8.
Both teams demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, but it was Bhansali
Polo Team day.
The climax of the tournament was the highly anticipated Final, where the Bin Drai
Polo Team triumphed over the El Basha Polo Team with an impressive score of
12.5-6. The Bin Drai Polo Team victory was a testament to their strategic
gameplay and teamwork.
The 2024 UAE Polo Federation Cup was not just a celebration of polo but also a
fusion of sports and fashion, highlighted by the integration of TUMI's
Spring/Summer 2024 Collection. This collaboration underscored the synergy
between the dynamic world of sports and the sophistication of fashion, making it a
landmark event in the region social calendar.
As the tournament drew to a close, the UAE Polo Federation expressed its
gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to the
success of this prestigious event. With the continued support of esteemed partners
like TUMI, the federation looks forward to further promoting and elevating the sport
of polo in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.
About TUMI:
Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury
essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.
