(MENAFN- Baystreet) Best Buy Rockets on Earnings Beat

Snowflake Falls as CEO Packs it inPfizer Noses Up on New TreatmentBirkenstock Drops on FiguresApple Reportedly Axes Electric Vehicle Program Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Ambrose O'Callagha - Thursday, February 29, 2024

Urban Outfitters Commits to Review Amid Brick-and-Mortar Struggles

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is a Philadelphia-based company that is engaged in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. Its stock has dipped 4.5% week-over-week as of close on February 28, 2024, due to a post-earnings dip. However, shares are still up 18% so far in 2024. The stock has surged 55% year-over-year at the time of this writing.

This company released its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2023 earnings on February 27, 2024. In Q4 FY2023, Urban Outfitters delivered total company net sales of $1.38 billion – up from $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters led the way with over $1 billion in total net sales. Meanwhile, the retail segment generated $1.28 billion compared to $1.25 billion in the prior year.

For the full-year, Urban Outfitters posted total net sales of $4.79 billion. That was up from $4.54 billion in the previous year. The retail segment generated $4.41 billion of total sales – up from $4.24 billion in the previous year.

Shares of Urban Outfitters suffered a drop after analysts were disappointed with its recent earnings. Comparable sales fell 13.6% compared to the previous year at its namesake location. This has forced a strategic review by management. Investors will want to monitor its progress in the quarters to come.

Urban Outfitters stock currently possesses a solid price-to-earnings ratio of 13. Meanwhile, its earnings are also forecast to deliver growth going forward. These factors, combined with a strong balance sheet, make Urban Outfitters a stock to watch as its leadership reviews its options.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks