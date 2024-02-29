Georgia Tech's Scheller College Faculty Elevate Sustainability In The Classroom

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sustainability is coming to a course near you, thanks to support from the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business (Center) at the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business. An initiative known as the Faculty Educational Innovation Community, led by Professor Ravi Subramanian , provides support to faculty for implementing sustainability into their courses and pedagogy. The ultimate goal of the community is to serve students interested in acquiring sustainable business competencies in Scheller programs, from undergraduate to graduate and executive education.

In May 2022, Subramanian was tapped by the Center to serve as faculty director of educational innovation. Subramanian previously served as director of the Steven A. Denning Technology & Management Program and as a member of the Georgia Tech Undergraduate Curriculum Committee. He also has been closely involved in Scheller Executive Education. Center Faculty Director Beril Toktay said,“The role will be dedicated to enhancing education and the student experience. Ravi brings all the pieces that are so important to faculty leadership and to conceptualizing and realizing programs.”

