Lenovo Maintains Highest AAA Score In MSCI ESG Ratings

(MENAFN- 3BL) Lenovo's Environmental, Social and Governance Rating score was maintained at AAA by MSCI, the international ratings agency. This is the second consecutive year Lenovo has achieved AAA, which represents the highest possible rating for corporations leading in ESG programs. This announcement comes after Lenovo received a rating of AAA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment in 2023.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings, and analysis of the environmental, social, and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Its research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook.

The MSCI ESG Ratings is also used to construct the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. For more information, click here . In alignment with MSCI's methodology, these ratings demonstrate Lenovo's ESG strengths relative to the China information technology industry.

MSCI is an index used by many financial decision-makers around the world. In addition to a AAA rating on MSCI's ESG index, Lenovo was included on Bloomberg MSCI Green Bond Index in October 2022. Read Lenovo's most recent ESG Report for more information on the latest environment, social and governance initiatives.

Disclaimer: THE USE BY LENOVO OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES (“MSCI”) DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF LENOVO BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI .