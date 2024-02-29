Project Maven: Revolutionizing US Military Strategy With A.I.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Defense Department now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify targets in airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.



This method, highlighted by Bloomberg, helped target 85 strikes this month after an attack by Iran-backed militants.



AI found targets like rockets and drone centers, leading to their destruction.



Project Maven started in 2017 with Google's help. It used Google's AI to analyze drone images for further review.



However, Google's employees protested its use for military purposes, leading to the end of the partnership in 2019. The Pentagon then made Maven's details secret, citing security concerns.







Schuyler Moore, a tech director at the US Central Command, stated that humans always review AI's target suggestions.



They also decide on attack methods and weapons. This ensures no AI acts without human oversight.



The 18th, a large rapid response unit, tests Maven extensively. It identifies battlefield personnel and equipment using machine learning.



This system also predicts potential military site construction by adversaries by combining satellite images and communication data.



Maven has grown since 2017, now processing radar and infrared sensor data.



This lets it find engines or weapon factories, even in poor visibility. It also analyzes non-visual data, like electronic tags and social media.



Despite Google leaving, companies like Palantir and Amazon Web Services continue to support Maven.



Recently, the Pentagon assigned the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to lead Maven's development, aiming to enhance its data processing and capabilities.



The reliance on AI poses risks, such as data tampering by enemies.



Algorithms might lose accuracy, making their decisions harder to test. This adds complexity to using AI in crowded or sensitive areas.

Balancing Autonomy and Oversight in US AI Systems

The US plans to give its AI systems more autonomy while maintaining human oversight.



This approach seeks to balance technological advancement with ethical considerations.



Global calls, led by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, urge banning autonomous weapons, highlighting moral and political concerns.



The US's 800+ AI military projects show its commitment to integrating AI in defense amid concerns about China's AI advancements.



This includes strict export controls on technology to limit China's military growth.



Other countries, like Israel and Ukraine, also use AI in military operations, showing a global trend towards AI in defense.



This underscores the strategic and ethical dimensions of military AI development.

MENAFN29022024007421016031ID1107917058