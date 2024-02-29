QICDRC, Jus Mundi Sign Memorandum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jus Mundi revolutionises the arbitration landscape by merging legal expertise with advanced AI technology, reshaping the field with tailored insights driven by innovation and data intelligence.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will grant Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) Registry full access to its digital platform, which hosts valuable data on arbitration. In return, QICDRC will provide Jus Mundi with select materials in international commercial and investment arbitration.

These materials include QICDRC decisions and summaries, amongst other documents, to be published on the Jus Mundi platform.

Commenting on the MoU, Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, CEO of QICDRC, stated:“Our Court consistently strives to embrace cutting-edge technology solutions in the legal field, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. Our team looks forward to collaborating with Jus Mundi, leveraging their AI-powered arbitration intelligence to advance and elevate the legal landscape.”

Through this MoU, both parties affirm their commitment to fostering legal scholarship, promoting transparency and access to legal knowledge worldwide. This partnership underscores the importance of collaboration between institutions and private enterprises to drive innovation and improve access to justice globally.

Also commenting on the partnership, Jean-Rémi de Maistre, CEO & Co-Founder of Jus Mundi, said:“The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre is a beacon of dispute resolution excellence, and Jus Mundi is proud to facilitate wider access to its esteemed resources. Our partnership is poised to elevate the global legal community's insight into the intricacies of arbitration within this dynamic region.”