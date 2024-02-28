Flying From UAE? Skip Queues, Cut Travel Time With Home Check-In Here's How

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM

Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 11:54 AM

Dreading the long check-in queues at the airport? Or, prefer to travel with comfort? If you're travelling from Dubai, you have the luxury to check-in from home, seamlessly.

During the onslaught of Covid-19, while several airlines were struggling to survive, others used methods earlier introduced to ease travel during such trying times.

Some airlines offer a 'Home check-in' service, in which passengers can travel hassle-free and 'forget' about their luggage. As of now, only four airlines offer this service in Dubai, they are: Flydubai, Emirates, Saudia and Kuwait Airways. This service is offered through 'Dubz' which is powered by dnata. In Abu Dhabi, this service is offered by Etihad Airways.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Here's how you can avail the service:

1. Head to the 'Dubz' website or to the website of your respective airline's website (skip to Step 3 if so).

2. On Dubz, you can choose 'flying out of Dubai' and select the airline you are flying with from the drop down menu. Click on 'Book Now'.

3. You will now be shown three options of packages to select from:

a. Home Check-in – Dh279

b. Home Check-in and Land and Leave bundle – Dh399

c. Plus experience – Dh549

4. Select the option that you think will suit your need the best. Clicking on the 'select' button will take you to another page.

5. On this page, you can add extras to your cart before making the payment. The extras that you can choose from are:

a. Additional bags (if more than 4 bags)

b. Additional fast track pass - This must be selected by travellers who require more than 4 passes.

6. Once you click on 'next' you will be asked to fill in your flight details, after which you will also be asked to sign up for a Dubz account using your personal information.

7. All done! After you sign up or sign in and fill in your details, you can proceed to pay and travel hassle-free.

It is important to note that this service will already be included for Emirates passengers flying First Class. To book the complimentary home check-in service, travellers must head to the Emirates website and click on the link under 'Book complimentary Home check-in' on the 'Home check-in and Land & Leave' page

If you are looking to avail the home check-in service from Abu Dhabi, and are flying with Etihad Airways, here's how you can book:

If this is your first time, you will need to download the MORAFIQ app on your phone. The application is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

After you sign up on the app, you can opt for the service up to five hours before you fly and can select a convenient time for agents to visit your home.

If you want to avail the service without having to download the app, head to the Etihad Airways website and select the 'Home check-in' option.

Once you land on the page, you will see the the option to 'Book Now', where you will be led to a page which will ask you to either sign in or sign up. After you create an account or log in, you will be asked to fill in certain details and choose a convenient time for check-in agents to visit you.

Packages:

There are six packages travellers can choose from:

Coral – Check in up to two bags for Dh185 (excluding VAT)Silver – Check in up to four bags for Dh220 (excluding VAT)Gold – Check in up to six bags for Dh280 (excluding VAT)Diamond – Check in up to eight bags for Dh340 (excluding VAT)Platinum – Check in up to ten bags for Dh400 (excluding VAT)More than 10 bags – Pay for additional baggage (Dh35 each)

ALSO READ:

Ultimate guide to being a UAE resident: 16 things you need to know before you move

Dubai airport luggage scam: Fake social media pages claim to sell lost bags