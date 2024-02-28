Interactive Brokers Unveils Next-Generation Trading Platform: IBKR Desktop

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, is excited to introduce IBKR Desktop, the next-generation desktop trading application for Windows and Mac, engineered for today's traders who demand simplicity but value Interactive Brokers' powerful trading tools. IBKR Desktop marks a new chapter for innovation and focus on the intuitive user experience at Interactive Brokers.

“Interactive Brokers has a rich lineage of delivering market-leading technology. Responding to our clients' requests for powerful trading tools in a user-friendly interface, we've leveraged our experience building cutting-edge trading solutions to create our latest-generation platform. With IBKR Desktop, traders of all levels can enjoy the advanced trading capabilities of Interactive Brokers,” stated Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers.“Combining decades of brokerage expertise and the latest UI advances, we've crafted a platform that allows both aspiring and experienced traders to harness the market's full potential. IBKR Desktop is the foundation from which we will continue to innovate for the next decade and beyond. We invite our clients to help shape the future of this new platform by leaving feedback within the application.”

At its launch, IBKR Desktop offers global access to stocks, options, and futures on over 150 markets, along with exclusive trading tools designed to elevate investment strategies, including:

MultiSort: MultiSort enables users to sort data using multiple factors simultaneously. This is essential for traders and investors who need to evaluate diverse information, such as fundamental data, past performance, and technical indicators. MultiSort makes it easy to input multiple preferences and quickly returns the most relevant results.

Option Lattice: Option Lattice is a graphical options chain display highlighting potential outliers in key metrics, such as Implied Volatility, Open Interest, Volume, or Last Price. Users can easily switch between categories for a comprehensive view and look back at the historical performance of the underlying for a more informed analysis.

Interactive Brokers is committed to continually updating IBKR Desktop, with plans to expand support for more products and integrate advanced tools that redefine what traders can expect from a trading platform, ensuring Interactive Brokers' clients are always a step ahead in the trading world.

To coincide with the launch, Interactive Brokers developed the IBKR Desktop Trading Course, which features 10 lessons covering how traders can use the platform to submit options orders, view news and research, and customize charts, columns, and views, among other topics. The free course is available through IBKR Campus: or in Europe: .

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

