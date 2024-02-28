The Tri-State Diversity Council Announces Its 2024 New Jersey Women In Leadership Symposium Woman Of The Year Awardee

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEWARK, N.J., February 28, 2024 /3BL/ - The Tri-State Diversity Council (TSDC) announces Dr. Ida G. Jackson Woods, AVP and Chief Diversity Officer of ETS, as its 2024 New Jersey Women in Leadership Symposium Woman of the Year awardee. Woods will be recognized at the annual New Jersey Women in Leadership Symposium (WILS) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 taking place from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET at 2 Riverfront Plaza, Newark, NJ 07102. The 2024 Women in Leadership Symposium theme,“Leading with Heart: Empathy, Ethics & Excellence” is a call to action for women to elevate their impact and drive positive change while exploring their identity, leadership and contributions in workplaces and communities.

“We are pleased to announce Dr. Ida G. Jackson Woods as our 2024 Woman of the Year Awardee,” said Emily Pfister, Event Programmer for the Tri-State Diversity Council.“She embodies the values of service, advocacy for women's equity and leadership. Dr. Ida's focus on enhancing employees' sense of community and belonging through DEIB showcases how women can lead with heart, empathy and excellence.”

A U.S. Army veteran, Woods earned her doctorate in education from New York University. She also holds an MBA from Rutgers University and a BA degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Mississippi. Woods has also been featured in Essence Magazine, Diverse Woman Magazine's“Elite 100” list and will be featured in Diverse Issues in Higher Education Magazine, as part of their recognition of the Top 40 leaders impacting the academy. Woods will also receive the Greater United Way of Mercer County, United in Impact Advocate Award for championing equity and inclusion in her daily life.

“The Women in Leadership Symposium highlights the legacy of excellence and advocacy for women's equity in workplaces and communities,” said Anika Rahman, CEO of the National Diversity Council.“We invite you to join us for the New Jersey Women in Leadership Symposium as we lead with heart!”

The conference will feature moderator, Keti Mehta, Senior Vice President, Gallagher and panelists, Joanne Ciulla, Professor of Leadership Ethics and Director of the Institute for Ethical Leadership, Rutgers Business School; Evelyn Espinal, Global Head Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Unilever; Megan Lee, Chairwoman and CEO, Panasonic; Kathleen O'Driscoll, Vice President Human Resources - Global Benefits, Wellbeing and HR Policy, Cognizant; and Diane Waller. Senior Vice President, Bank of America.

The Tri-State Diversity Council will also partner with Dress for Success and attendees are encouraged to donate gently used or new blazers, pantsuits and jewelry at the event. The event sponsors include Panasonic, Brach Eichler, Gibbons P.C., New Jersey Resources, South Jersey Industries (SJI) and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc. To learn more information about the event visit or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily Pfister at ....

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council (NDC) is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Through our nationwide affiliates, events and learning and consulting, the NDC helps organizations create pathways that develop a more inclusive workplace, community and environment. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit .

About the Tri-State Diversity Council

The Tri-State Diversity Council (TSDC), a state affiliate of the National Diversity Council, is committed to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Through various events and programs, the TSDC serves as a resource for DEIB best practices and leadership development in the Tri-State region. For more information about the Tri-State Diversity Council, please visit .

Media Contact: Kamaria Monmouth

Sr. Communications Specialist

National Diversity Council

...

###