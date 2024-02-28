Tech giants' data center cooling sparks water use fears

(MENAFN) In a significant development within the tech industry, major players like Microsoft, Google, and Meta have come under scrutiny for their substantial increase in water usage to cool data centers housing generative artificial intelligence (AI) products. This surge in water consumption has sparked concerns regarding the environmental impact of the burgeoning generative AI sector, particularly in relation to water scarcity and sustainability.



Recent years have witnessed a dramatic rise in water consumption by tech giants as they cater to millions of users connected to their online services. This trend has been fueled by the proliferation of generative AI technologies, which rely on vast linguistic models capable of processing immense volumes of text, digital, and other data. Consequently, the demand for computing power to support these AI models has necessitated the operation of extensive server farms, which in turn require significant amounts of water for cooling purposes.



Academic researchers, including those from the University of California, Riverside, have sounded the alarm regarding the escalating water withdrawals associated with the artificial intelligence sector. Their findings, published in the journal Nature, forecast a substantial increase in water withdrawal for AI-related activities, estimating a range between 4.2 billion and 6.6 billion cubic meters by 2027. This projection equates to approximately half the annual water consumption of the entire United Kingdom, underscoring the magnitude of the issue at hand.



The revelation of tech giants' heightened water consumption for data center cooling has prompted calls for greater transparency and action to address the environmental implications. Researchers emphasize the urgency of confronting the "secret water footprint" of AI models amidst a backdrop of worsening freshwater scarcity, prolonged droughts, and inadequate water infrastructure. While some of the water used in data center cooling processes is recycled, concerns persist regarding the overall sustainability and efficiency of such practices.



As the race to develop and deploy generative AI products intensifies among leading technology companies, the need to reconcile technological advancements with environmental stewardship becomes increasingly apparent. Balancing innovation with responsible resource management is paramount in mitigating the environmental impact of AI-driven technologies and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

