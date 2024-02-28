Synthetic Rubber Market Size, Share, Growth Overview Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Synthetic Rubber Market Report by Type (Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber, Polyisoprene, Polybutadiene Rubber, Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, and Others), Form (Liquid Synthetic Rubber, Solid Synthetic Rubber), Application (Tire and Tire Component, Non-Tire Automobile Application, Footwear, Industrial Goods, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How Big is the Synthetic Rubber Market ?

The global synthetic rubber market size reached US$ 33.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Synthetic Rubber

Synthetic rubber is an artificial, polymer-based material designed to mimic the properties of natural rubber. It is created through the polymerization of various petroleum-derived compounds and additives. It can stretch and contract to its original shape and exhibits excellent resistance to harsh weather conditions and ultraviolet (UV) radiation, making it suitable for outdoor use. Besides this, it is more cost-effective and has a longer lifespan than natural rubber in certain applications, as it resists wear and tear. It is widely used in the production of athletic shoes and various types of footwear due to its flexibility and durability.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Synthetic Rubber Industry ?

The escalating demand for vehicles with better fuel efficiency, safety, and comfort represents one of the key factors augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the expanding applications of synthetic rubber in O-rings and gaskets on account of its chemical resistance and sealing capabilities are facilitating the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of synthetic rubber in conveyor belts and power transmission belts due to its strength is offering a favorable market outlook.

Furthermore, the implementation of environmental regulations is encouraging manufacturers to develop eco-friendly synthetic rubber alternatives. Moreover, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the creation of new synthetic rubber formulations with improved properties, including fuel efficiency, wear resistance, and noise reduction.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Synthetic Rubber Industry:



Apcotex Industries Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

Denka Company Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd.

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

TSRC Corporation Zeon Corporation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

Polyisoprene

Polybutadiene Rubber

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Breakup by Application:



Tire and Tire Component

Non-Tire Automobile Application

Footwear

Industrial Goods Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

