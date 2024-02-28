Zelensky Arrives In Albania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Tirana, the capital of Albania, for a visit.

According to Ukrinform, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani announced this on social platform X .

“Great honor to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Tirana,” he wrote.

The Albanian Foreign Ministry noted that this a pivotal moment for“fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression.”

As reported, on February 27, Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he discussed with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud the implementation of the Peace Formula and prospects for cooperation in the economic and technological spheres.