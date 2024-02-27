Japan Provides $32 Million Emergency Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) - Japan announced Tuesday the provision of $32 million in emergency aid in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, the government decided to provide additional emergency aid, which will be implemented in food and health sectors through the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), among others.The statement emphasized Japan's commitment to diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and to work towards de-escalation as soon as possible.