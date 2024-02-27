Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share, Revenue Trends, Growth Drivers And Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Report by Technology (Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow), Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Sleep Apnea, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032” . The global portable oxygen concentrators market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases:

The rising number of individuals suffering from respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea, is supporting the growth of the market. These conditions often necessitate oxygen therapy to improve breathing and overall health. The global population is aging, and elderly individuals are more susceptible to respiratory diseases. The growing number of individuals who require oxygen therapy to manage their conditions is offering a favorable market outlook. Portable oxygen concentrators offer a convenient solution for these patients. Advancements in medical diagnostics and increased awareness of respiratory health are leading to earlier and more accurate diagnoses.

Aging Population:

Individuals are becoming more susceptible to respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and obstructive sleep apnea. These conditions often necessitate oxygen therapy. As the elderly population is growing, the number of individuals requiring oxygen support. Aging is often accompanied by the development of multiple chronic health conditions. Many elderly individuals have comorbidities that can exacerbate respiratory issues, making oxygen therapy crucial for their overall well-being. Elderly individuals prefer to receive medical care in the comfort of their homes whenever possible.

Advancements in Technology:

Technological innovations are making it possible to design smaller and lighter portable oxygen concentrators. This reduction in size and weight is significantly improving the portability of these devices, allowing patients greater freedom of movement. Modern portable oxygen concentrators feature advanced battery technology that provides longer operational hours on a single charge. This extended battery life enables patients to use the device for an extended period without needing frequent recharges.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry:



Caire Inc. (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd)

Chart Industries Inc.

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Limited (Drive International LLC)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd

O2 Concepts LLC

Precision Medical Inc. (BioHorizons Inc.)

Resmed Inc. Teijin Limited

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Report Segmentation:

By Technology:



Continuous Flow Pulse Flow

Pulse flow represents the largest segment as it offers a more efficient and tailored oxygen delivery method for patients with varying respiratory needs.

By Application:



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Others

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounts for the largest market share due to its reliance on long-term oxygen therapy.

By End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

Ambulatory surgery centers hold the biggest market share as they frequently require portable oxygen concentrators to support patients during outpatient procedures and surgeries.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the portable oxygen concentrators market due to a large aging population and high prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends:

The aging population is catalyzing the demand for portable oxygen concentrators. As the elderly population is growing, there is a higher prevalence of respiratory conditions, making these devices essential for managing health and improving the quality of life.

Ongoing technological innovations are leading to smaller, lighter, and more efficient portable oxygen concentrators. These advancements enhance device portability, battery life, and user-friendliness, making them more appealing to patients.

