Nuh: Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter With Police

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) After an exchange of fire, the Delhi Police's Special Cell, along with Haryana Police, has nabbed a wanted criminal from the Nuh area in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shakir, was involved and wanted for the murder of a Delhi Police head constable, a senior police official said.

According to police, Shakir fired four rounds at the police team when asked to surrender and the teams fired in retaliation.

"Shakir was injured during the encounter," the official said.

Shakir is found involved in multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act.

More details are awaited.