ACC Cement Earns Five Accolades At 3Rd National Sustainability Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 26 February 2024: ACC, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Group, has been recognized with five prestigious awards at the 3rd National Sustainability Awards on cement and ready-mix concrete. These accolades highlight ACC's commitment to sustainable practices within the industry. The event, organized by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), honoured ACC's three plants - Sindri Cement Works, Thondebhavi plant, and Jamul Cement Works.



The Sindri plant in Jharkhand received two significant awards for 'Environmental Excellence' and 'Energy Efficiency'. The plant's notable achievement of reducing energy consumption to 37.5 kWh/ton, much lower than the industry average and adoption of CNG as a fuel showcases its dedication to environmental responsibility.



The Thondebhavi plant in Karnataka was honoured for its commitment to sustainable practices, receiving awards for 'Environmental Excellence' and 'Safety Excellence'. While being recognised for its safety practices, the plant achieved an impressive 50% usage of solar power and reduced electrical energy consumption from conventional non-renewable sources. Additionally, there was a significant increase in the utilization of fly ash in PPC, reaching up to 34%.



The Jamul plant in Chhattisgarh was recognized with the 'Environmental Excellence' Award for its initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprints. These initiatives include the installation of Waste Heat Recovery Systems and the utilization of 100% harvested rainwater for operations.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, expressed his pride in ACC's dedication to sustainability, stating, "Sustainability is our guiding compass, leading us towards a future where prosperity seamlessly integrates with the planet." These awards affirm ACC's commitment to pioneering innovative and eco-conscious solutions, as well as fostering a world where progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.



ACC continues to push boundaries, setting new industry benchmarks and driving impactful change. Their efforts cultivate conditions for sustained growth and environmental harmony.





About ACC Limited



ACC Limited, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. It is a member of the diversified Adani Group - the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 82 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC has been recognised amongst India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2023 and among 'Iconic Brands of India' by The Economic Times. ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.

