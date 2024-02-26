Tenset, A Technical Hub Empowering Web3 Startups, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed Tenset, a technical hub connecting crypto startups, on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the TENSET/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on February 22nd, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of Tenset, the Tenset bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards has been launched.







Introducing Tenset

Tenset is a technological hub specializing in Web3 and blockchain technologies. It offers new startups in the Web3 and blockchain sectors the necessary tools, including technical support, marketing, and access to an active community. Tenset serves as a bridge, connecting these startups with powerful marketing resources and a global community through its world-class launchpad.

The team at Tenset comprises blockchain experts and cybersecurity specialists with extensive experience in developing and testing robust technology systems. Their expertise in investigating and verifying smart contracts ensures that startups can safeguard their technology against the challenges of the disruptive and rapidly evolving tech industry. Tenset supports Web3 startup founders with a range of services, including tokens, NFTs, vesting platforms, cross-chain solutions, and more.

The Tenset Gem Launch Platform is renowned as one of the top launchpads in the cryptocurrency space, championing the most promising projects. It has successfully empowered several projects, such as Metahero, Everdome, and Farcana, showcasing its significant impact.

Tokenomics

A key feature of the Tenset project is deflation. To sustain the long-term value of the Tenset token, the project regularly purchases Tenset tokens on the market and removes them from circulation through burning. The initial total supply of Tenset tokens was 210,000,000, but the current supply has been reduced to 159,181,254.8267 due to the burning of 50,818,745.1733 tokens. The project has a designated supply of 90,000,000 tokens, with an additional 27,509,537 tokens currently locked. The active circulation of tokens in the market is 41,671,717.8267. These figures highlight the dynamic and evolving nature of the Tenset ecosystem and its strategic approach to tokenomics.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, a 5,000 USDT equivalent prize pool has been up for grabs from February 22nd, 2024, at 10:00 to February 27th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About Tenset

