95 Combat Engagements Occurred Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 11 missiles and 98 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing the latest information as of the morning of February 26, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of February 25, there were 95x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 11x missile and 98x air strikes, 129x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses as well as other critical infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

During the day of February 25, russian occupiers launched yet another attack on Ukraine, using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze drones. According to preliminary information, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3x missiles and 9x Shahed UAVs.

During the day of February 25, air strikes hit Yamne, Nova Sich (Sumy oblast), Vesele Kostyantynivka, Kurdyumivka, Maiorsk, Pivnichne, Zalizne, New York, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Lastochkyno, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Umanske, Vodyane, Paraskoviivka, Ocheretyne, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiors'ke (Donetsk oblast), Malynivka, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: 6x adversary attacks were repelled in the vicinities of settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast).



Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 5x enemy attacks in the vicinities of Terny (Donetsk oblast), and Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 25x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Sjeverne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy made 40x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Novopavlivka axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6x attacks of the adversary in the vicinity of Robotyne and 1x attack in the vicinity of Huliaipilske (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, during the day of February 25, the adversary attempted 4x unsuccessful assaults at the positions of the Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

During the day of February 25, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 7x concentrations of troops and 2x anti-aircraft missile systems of the adversary. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 3x missiles and 9x Shahed UAVs.

Missile troops hit 3x artillery positions of the russian invaders.