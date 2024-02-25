Germany To Increase Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine To EUR 1B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will increase its humanitarian aid to Ukraine by 100 million euros, bringing the total amount to 1 billion euros.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this during her visit to Mykolaiv, Ukrinform reports, referring to the German Foreign Ministry's social media account on X .

The German Foreign Minister stated that Germany's aid to Ukraine is primarily focused on supporting local people. The main focus of international aid is civilian reconstruction, and therefore, humanitarian aid for Ukraine will be increased by 100 million euros to a total of 1 billion euros.

Baerbock said that Mykolaiv is a symbol of the resilience and resistance of the Ukrainian people, which demonstrates how destructive Putin's actions against Ukraine are.

She also mentioned that Mykolaiv residents were forced to live without drinking water for a month due to damage caused by the occupiers to the water supply system. However, with the joint support of the community, the water supply was eventually restored.

According to Bild , Baerbock had to cancel her visit to a water supply station located near Mykolaiv after a Russian reconnaissance drone was spotted over the area.

As reported, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Odesa on February 24.

Earlier this week, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych signed a memorandum of understanding with six partners in Berlin to develop the Mykolaiv Water Hub as an innovation platform.