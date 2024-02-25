Odisha: Fire At Ordnance Factory Badmal; No Casualties

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (IANS) A major fire broke out at the Ordnance Factory Badmal (OFBL) in Balangir district of Odisha on Sunday. No casualty, however, was reported.

It took almost two hours for the in-house fire service department of the ordnance factory to completely extinguish the fire.

"Some unserviceable explosive materials which are supposed to be destroyed were kept at the storage. Fire suddenly broke out at the store with a small explosion. Our in-house fire service unit rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties occurred as the regular staff were not present on the premises as it's a Sunday," said D.C. Patnaik, PRO, OFBL.

Patnaik said the actual reason behind the incident can only be ascertained following an enquiry.

Meanwhile, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, the Superintendent of Police, Balangir said that the OFBL authorities have initiated an internal enquiry to find out the reasons behind the incident.