Defense Intel On Poland's Border Blockade: Russia Using It For Anti-Ukraine Campaign In EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian intelligence and propaganda masterminds are exploiting the existing tension on the Polish-Ukrainian border to increase anti-Ukrainian sentiments in the European Union, especially in Poland.

That's according to the Ukrainian defense intelligence spokesman, Andrii Yusov, who gave a comment to Ukrinform.

"It is obvious that Russian propaganda and Russian intelligence are making use of the relevant situation (the blockade of cargo traffic at the Polish-Ukrainian border - ed.) as part of the anti-Ukraine campaign on the territory of the European Union, including in Poland," Yusov said.

At the same time, he added that the Polish side had already spotted Russia's traces in the blockade. "Since we are talking about actions being conducted on the territory of Poland, I think additional comments will come from our Polish partners," emphasized the representative of GUR IOU.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since February 9, 2024, Polish farmers have been protesting on motorways blocking cargo traffic toward checkpoints at the border with Ukraine. Farmers protest against what they claim is an excessive import of Ukrainian products to the Polish market.

The border blockade, with short breaks, has been going on since early November 2023. Cargo carriers were also involved in rallies at some point.

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Ukrainian government officials to visit the area to resolve the blockade issue. He also invited the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, to come to the border area, and President Andrzej Duda – to support this dialogue.

Tusk said the meeting of Ukraine and Poland's government officials should take place in Warsaw on March 28, and until then both countries would work at the technical level to address economic issues.

On February 23, Ukrainian Cabinet officials arrived at the border with Poland as part of the settlement effort but their Polish counterparts did not come to the meeting.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had developed and was offering Poland a five-step border plan to prevent further blockade – the "Plan of mutual understanding".