Shraddha Arya Gives A Tour Of Her 'Life In Vanity Van'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya on Sunday gave her fans a tour of her beautifully decorated vanity van, flaunting her makeup accessories and products, along with other amenities in the vehicle.

The actress who is currently seen in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', took to Instagram Stories and shared a fun video of her vanity van.

In the clip, we can see Shraddha wearing a black half sleeves T-shirt, and matching shorts. She is adroning a beautiful makeup look and her hair is set in soft curls.

The video shows her vanity decorated in a white theme, with brown and rose gold coloured furniture. There is a portrait of Shraddha on the wall featuring her as one of the characters. She also shows off her makeup essentials.

The video ends with Shraddha posing and making cute faces in the mirror while recording the video.

The post is captioned as: "Life in my Vanity Van!"

The show 'Kundali Bhagya' features Shraddha as Dr Preeta Arora. It also features Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad in pivotal roles.