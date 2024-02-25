(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the CSA marketing research institute has unveiled a significant divide within French society regarding Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union. Published poll results on Friday indicate that 43 percent of the French population believes Ukraine's European Union membership would pose challenges for their nation, while 39 percent view it as a positive development.



The issue gained prominence after European Union leaders agreed to initiate accession talks for Ukraine on December 14, 2023. However, progress seems to be at a standstill, with the European Union Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, suggesting earlier this week that the negotiation framework document might not be ready before summer.



The CSA survey, which involved 1,011 respondents, provides insights into generational differences in French attitudes toward Ukraine's European Union bid. Younger generations appear less supportive, with 56 percent of respondents aged 18 to 24 expressing opposition to Ukraine joining the European Union, while only 34 percent were in favor. In contrast, older age groups demonstrated greater receptiveness, as 46 percent of those aged 65 or older viewed the prospect positively, while 37 percent held a contrary view.



Notably, senior respondents emerged as the only age group where a majority supported Ukrainian membership in the European Union, highlighting a unique perspective compared to other age cohorts. The poll sheds light on the nuanced opinions circulating within French society, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of public sentiment as Ukraine's European Union aspirations continue to unfold.



As debates surrounding Ukraine's potential European Union accession persist, the survey underscores the importance of considering generational perspectives and varying attitudes across age groups. The divided opinions within French society hint at the complexity of the issue, raising questions about the broader implications for European Union expansion and the challenges associated with garnering widespread support for such initiatives.



