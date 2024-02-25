QNB Takes Lead As Best Bank In Service In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been recognised as the“Best Bank in Service in Qatar” in Euromoney's Trade Finance Survey 2024.

The ranking represents the views of thousands of customers on their preference for banking customer service in Qatar, affirming QNB's position as a pioneer in service standards.

Service dimensions evaluated include product and service quality, added value, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada said:“This recognition reflects our customers trust in our services as we continue to digitize our products, services and processes used in every client transaction.

Our excellence in digital services and solutions, has significantly contributed to increasing customer satisfaction with our service and enriching their banking experience.”

QNB Group currently ranked as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.