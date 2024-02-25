QIIB Hosts Students From Qatar Academy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Secondary school students from Qatar Academy in two batches, conducted a 'professional day' at QIIB headquarters recently. This event provided them with valuable insights into various aspects related to Islamic banking and banking operations in general.

QIIB's hosting of the professional day for students comes as part of the bank's implementation of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on providing value addition to community through various activities, with education at the forefront. Recognised as a top priority, education plays a pivotal role in shaping a progressive future that responds to the evolving trends and needs of the time.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei warmly welcomed the students, highlighting that Qatar Academy stands as a premier educational institution in the country.

He said QIIB is keen to collaborate with Qatar Academy and share its expertise with the students, who through their frequent visits to the bank, have demonstrated enthusiasm for success and excellence, as well as a commitment to serving their community and contributing to their nation's development.

The meeting with the students was attended by QIIB Deputy CEO Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal, Ali Hamad Al Musaifri, Head of Human Resources and Administration, and Khaled Abdul Rahman Al Shaibei, Head of Business Development.

At the conclusion of the visit, the teachers and students who participated in Qatar Academy's professional day expressed their gratitude and appreciation to QIIB for supporting the students and hosting them annually at its headquarters in order to familiarise them with the skills and expertise related to Islamic banking and working in banks, thus contributing to refining the students' knowledge and broadening their future perspectives.