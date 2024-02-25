(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Perimeter Will Protect Barra Honda National Park Against Forest Fires ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses Culture & Lifestyle Creating a Family Abroad: Between Challenges and Opportunities for Expats Culture & Lifestyle How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home Culture & Lifestyle 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women Culture & Lifestyle What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Environment Updated: February 24, 2024 Perimeter Will Protect Barra Honda National Park Against Forest Fires By TCRN STAFF February 24, 202440 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadScience & Technology TCRN STAFF - February 24, 2024The Intersection of Blockchain and AI in Trading World News GUEST WRITER - February 24, 2024Music to Fight Apathy: Ukraine Struggles On Spiritual TCRN STAFF - February 23, 2024Happiness is in Costa Rica, is in El Despertador TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

A hundred volunteers will work over the weekend to create an eight-kilometer protective perimeter that will help defend the Barra Honda National Park, in Guanacaste, from forest fires.

The team, made up of 50% certified forestry brigade members, will create a firebreak round to keep sensitive sectors of the protected area safe. The intervention consists of cleaning the ground until the land is exposed and free of vegetation, in order to reduce to the minimum possible the material that would serve as fuel for the flames. In the event of a fire, when there is no flora to consume, the fire slows its progress and is extinguished.

On this occasion, the brigade members will clear a strip four meters wide and three meters high. The intervention will be carried out in the Barra Honda National Park because it is the territory with the highest risk of forest fires during this dry season, in the Tempisque Conservation Area.

ReservaConchal, the hospitality division of FIFCO, organized the volunteer day as part of the Climate Action corporate strategy. Of the 100 participating volunteers, 44 are company collaborators. Of them, 14 make up the Conchal Reserve Emergency Brigade and have certification from the Fire Management program of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

The other certified volunteers are residents of surrounding communities, both independent and members of the Guanacaste Conservation Area Brigade (ACG), the Tamarindo Coastal Brigade (BRICA) and the Las Delicias Brigade (BRIDENA).

Non-brigade volunteers will participate in maintenance work in the visitor sector of the National Park, including cleaning the surroundings, varnishing the façade and painting the facilities.

The volunteer day will be carried out in alliance with the administration of the Barra Honda National Park, part of SINAC; the Santa Cruz Environmental Commission and the community brigades.

With their Climate Action Strategy, ReservaConchal and FIFCO seek to develop greater resilience in the face of climate change, which forces the company and communities to adapt, reduce their environmental footprint and manage their impacts in order to move forward.

As part of this commitment, FIFCO's ElegíAyudar volunteer program and the Conchal Reserve Emergency Brigade have been developing specific actions since 2022 to prevent fire emergencies in Guanacaste interventions have been carried out in the Barra Honda, Santa Rosa, Palo Verde and Pocosol Sector national parks.-