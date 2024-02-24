SHEB(SHIBOSHI), A MEME Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list SHEB, a MEME coin, on the SHEB & NFT Area. For all CoinW users, the SHEB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on February 23th, 2024, at 13:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of SHEB, the SHEB bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







Introducing SHIBOSHIS: A Unique NFT Collection

SHIBOSHIS are not just any NFT collection. Each piece is unique, featuring distinct characteristics that make them highly collectible – from laser eyes to party hats, these NFTs capture the vibrant spirit of the Shiba Inu community. Minted on the Ethereum blockchain, SHIBOSHIS are permanent, immutable, and a testament to the creativity and passion of their creators.

The SHIBOSHIS collection is deeply intertwined with the SHIB community, offering more than just digital art. Owners of these NFTs will gain membership to an exclusive club, allowing direct communication with the project's developers, Alpha personnel, and team members. This privileged access ensures that SHIBOSHIS holders are always in the loop about updates, upcoming NFT/game versions, and additional benefits activated through the project's roadmap.

In terms of tokenomics, the collection spans a range of prices, making SHIBOSHIS accessible to both new enthusiasts and seasoned collectors. With NFTs priced from 0.1 ETH to 0.3 ETH, there is a SHIBOSHI for every level of investment.

The SHIBOSHIS project is more than just a collection; it's a gateway to an expanding universe. The upcoming Shiboshi Game will integrate these NFTs in strategic gameplay, adding value and utility to each piece. This integration not only enhances the collectibility of SHIBOSHIS but also solidifies their role in the broader SHIB ecosystem, which includes ShibaSwap, SHIBA Eternity Game, and the SHIBA Metaverse.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, a 5,000 USDT equivalent prize pool will be up for grabs from February 23th, 2024, at 13:00 to March 1st, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC).

SHIBOSHIS is a collection of 20,000 exclusive Shiba Inu-generated non-fungible tokens (NFTs). They will be permanently inscribed on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can purchase, trade, and build their SHIBOSHI collection on ShibaSwap. The Shiboshi Game will allow Shiboshi owners to use their NFTs in strategic games.