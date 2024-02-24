Qatar, Greece To Strengthen Bilateral Relations: Amir

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Saturday affirmed that Qatar and Greece share distinguished relations built on solid friendship and common interests.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir said he discussed with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ways to advance the bilateral relations towards greater development and cooperation.

His Highness the Amir added that Qatar and Greece look forward to investing these potentials for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

