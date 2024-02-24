Cuban Prensa Latina News Agency Highlights Khojaly Genocide

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cuba's influential Prensa Latina News Agency has published an
article by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Ruslan Rzayev
headlined“Khojaly, a crime against humanity” highlighting the
genocide committed against the Azerbaijani people in the town of
Khojaly, Azernews reports.
The article mentioned that this year marks the 32nd anniversary
of the Khojaly massacre, providing an insight into the course of
the massacre, saying that the ruthless slaughter perpetrated on the
night of February 25 to 26, 1992, resulting in the deaths of 613
people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly.
The article described the massive genocide and ethnic cleansing
against Azerbaijanis, who have lived in their ancestral lands, as a
fundamental violation of rights of not only Khojaly residents, but
the entire population of Karabakh.
It also featured an excerpt from an interview of former Armenian
President Serj Sargsyan with British journalist Thomas de Waal. The
article quoted the former Armenian president as saying:“Before
Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis thought that they were joking with us.
They thought that the Armenians were people, who could not raise
their hand against the civilian population. We were able to break
that stereotype.”
The article mentioned the facts of gross violations of human and
international humanitarian rights by Armenia, including war crimes
and crimes committed against humanity during the Khojaly
massacre.
The report further noted that a number of international
organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as a host of
Latin American countries had recognized the Khojaly genocide.
