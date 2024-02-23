Thomas West Continues Khalilzad's Legacy With Diplomacy For Taliban Engagement: Amnesty International

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) One member of Amnesty International in South Asia says that Zalmay Khalilzad's legacy, a former US representative for Afghanistan in the field of diplomacy, continues to engage with the Taliban and can legitimize this group“forcibly.”

Samira Hamidi states that Thomas West forgets that any interaction with the Taliban must be principled.

The human rights activist explains that principled engagement with the Taliban should be based on the extent to which this group respects human rights, inclusive governance, women's rights, and other issues.

Samira Hamidi, a member of the South Asia section of Amnesty International, accuses the United States of supporting the Taliban while this group continues to violate human rights.

Ms. Hamidi says that America has“betrayed” the people of Afghanistan and is not trustworthy.

This Amnesty International member has made these statements in response to Thomas West's latest note on the social media platform X.

Thomas West, the recent US representative for Afghanistan, has stated that his country, by welcoming the continuation of talks in Doha on Afghanistan, seeks a UN-led process to develop a roadmap for Afghanistan's full integration into the international system.

“On the next steps, the U.S. welcomes the continuation of this format as well as calls for a UN-led process to develop a roadmap for Afghanistan's full integration into the international system. The Afghan people's well-being, and the international community's shared interests, must guide this work,” West said.

which has faced widespread criticism from a member of Amnesty International and Afghans who argue that Thomas West, the US special envoy does not follow the principled engagement with the Taliban.

They urged the community international that any engagement should be principled and should be based on the extent to which this group respects human rights, inclusive government, women's rights and other issues.

