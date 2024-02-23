X0PA AI Opens New Centre Of Excellence In Singapore To Drive Innovation In Artificial Intelligence, Engineering And Automation

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2024 - X0PA AI, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for talent acquisition, announced today the opening of its new centre of excellence in Singapore. The centre will serve as a hub for research and development, as well as a platform for delivering innovative solutions to its clients across various industries.



"We are excited to launch our new centre of excellence in Singapore, which reflects our commitment and vision to be a global leader and innovator in artificial intelligence, engineering and automation. The centre will enable us to develop forward-thinking solutions and innovations that address the current and future needs of the market, as well as to attract and retain top talent and foster a culture of collaboration and excellence," said Nina Alag Suri, Founder and CEO of X0PA AI.



The centre will also leverage X0PA AI's partnerships with leading technology companies such as Microsoft, OpenAI and SAP, as well as its strong network of public sector organisations, academic institutions, and industry associations, to advance the state of the art in artificial intelligence, engineering, and automation. X0PA AI has a proven record of accomplishment of delivering high-quality and high-value solutions to its clients, ranging from government agencies, universities and schools to multinational corporations and SMEs.



"Singapore is a strategic location and a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship, and we are proud to be part of it. We look forward to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to create positive social and economic impact through the application of artificial intelligence, engineering and automation to various domains and sectors," said Prashanth Sundaraman, Regional Head APAC.



"X0PA AI is deeply committed to ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence, and has partnered with AI Verify, a leading organisation that provides certification and verification of ethical AI practices. X0PA AI has adopted the ethical AI framework developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore, which is also endorsed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a global standard for trustworthy AI" added Sri Harsha Allamraju, Chief Technology Officer at X0PA.



X0PA AI's new centre of excellence in Singapore is located at the "Silicon Valley" of Singapore at Launchpad, One North. The centre will host a team of experts and professionals in artificial intelligence, engineering, and automation, as well as a state-of-the-art laboratory and a showcase area for its solutions and innovations. This announcement by X0PA AI is very timely as recently the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong announced the budget 2024 which strongly supports companies and innovators in AI and who are establishing strong centre of innovations in the country.





