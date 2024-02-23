SPOTTED! Alia Bhatt To Emraan Hashmi; Celebs Elevate Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures
Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures
Alia Bhatt was spotted in a black ensemble with black and white shoes at Mumbai Airport
Emraan Hashmi wore a dark blue jacket and lower while he attended the 'Crakk' screening
Kartik Aaryan in a black t-shirt and black pants was spotted outside Mumbai airport
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted in a grey jacket and blue pants outside a salon in Bandra
Shahid Kapoor returned after attending the wedding of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh from Goa airport
Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport in a dark blue long outfit
Arjun Rampal arrived with his wife at the 'Crakk' screening wearing a grey check suit
Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a red saree as she attended the film 'Crakk' screening
MENAFN23022024007385015968ID1107891885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.