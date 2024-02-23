               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED! Alia Bhatt To Emraan Hashmi; Celebs Elevate Style Game


2/23/2024 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures



Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a black ensemble with black and white shoes at Mumbai Airport

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi wore a dark blue jacket and lower while he attended the 'Crakk' screening

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan in a black t-shirt and black pants was spotted outside Mumbai airport

Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted in a grey jacket and blue pants outside a salon in Bandra

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor returned after attending the wedding of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh from Goa airport

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport in a dark blue long outfit

Arjun Rampal with his wife

Arjun Rampal arrived with his wife at the 'Crakk' screening wearing a grey check suit

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a red saree as she attended the film 'Crakk' screening

