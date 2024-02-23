MECC, IUCN Officials Discuss Cooperation In Biodiversity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Natural Reserves Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Muslimani and Director-General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Dr. Grethel Aguilar discussed aspects of cooperation in the field of biodiversity, and ways to bolster them during the coming period.

During their meeting in Doha, the two sides exchanged views regarding the possibilities of benefiting from the expertise of the International Federation in protecting wildlife and biodiversity in the state of Qatar.