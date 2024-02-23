               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MECC, IUCN Officials Discuss Cooperation In Biodiversity


2/23/2024 4:01:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Natural Reserves Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Muslimani and Director-General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Dr. Grethel Aguilar discussed aspects of cooperation in the field of biodiversity, and ways to bolster them during the coming period.

During their meeting in Doha, the two sides exchanged views regarding the possibilities of benefiting from the expertise of the International Federation in protecting wildlife and biodiversity in the state of Qatar.

MENAFN23022024000063011010ID1107890190

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search