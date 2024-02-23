Haryana CM Proposes Rs 1.89 Lakh Crore Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday proposed a Rs 1.89 lakh crore state budget for 2024-25, an increase of 11.37 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 170,490.84 crore for 2023-24, with no new taxes.

He said the state government took several steps for farmers' welfare. Fourteen crops are being bought at the minimum support price (MSP).

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio and presented his fifth successive budget estimates before the legislature, said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to increase by 8 per cent in 2023-24.

This was the last budget of the BJP-JJP's five-year term. Haryana goes to the polls in October.

The national per capita income at current prices is projected to increase from Rs 86,647 in 2014-15 to Rs 185,854 in 2023-24, an increase of 114 per cent.

In Haryana, he said, it is estimated to increase from Rs 147,382 in 2014-15 to Rs 325,759 in the year 2023-24, an increase of 121 per cent.

The share of secondary sector in the total gross state value added at current prices in 2023-24 is estimated at 29.3 per cent.

In the year 2023-24, the share of tertiary sector in gross state value added is estimated to increase to 52.6 per cent and the share of primary sector to 18.1 per cent.

"Primary, secondary and tertiary sectors are estimated to grow by 8.6, 6.3 and 13.8 per cent respectively in 2023-24."

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

"India will be the fastest growing economy in the world with a growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2023. The Prime Minister provided exemplary leadership at the recently held G-20 Summit and the next two decades till 2047 will be the Amrit Kaal. In this period, India will be one of the leading developed countries of the world and will again become the world leader," he said.