Turkey Detains 10 Suspects Of Spying For China And France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey has detained ten suspects of working for the intelligence agencies of France and China.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to a statement by the Turkish Interior Ministry .

"In the course of the operations, a cell structure of 3 people was identified, which had been spying for French intelligence for a year, and 7 suspects who had been collecting information for Chinese intelligence about the leaders of the East Turkestan associations and some other organizations and associations," the statement said.

In particular, it was established that Ahmet Keti, who posed as an activist and journalist, tried to establish ties with political parties in Turkey and spread false information about Turkey and disseminated information about threats against him from government officials in Turkey, worked for French intelligence.

During the operation, a large amount of digital materials and cash in various currencies, as well as weapons and ammunition were seized.

As Ukrinform reported, in January this year, 34 people suspected of working for the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad were detained in eight provinces of Turke , including Istanbul, as part of the operation.