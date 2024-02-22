GCC Exchange, Now At Fujairah International Airport!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

GCC Exchange, a leading foreign exchange and remittance brand in the UAE, opened its new branch at Fujairah International Airpor t on 21st February 2024. It is another milestone for the company in addition to its recent developments, especially the growth in its branches all over the UAE.

The company has gained momentum since 2022 in its expansion, in regard to the number of branches, digital products like their new mobile app, and other services. This is the company's second branch in the Emirate of Fujairah. GCC Exchange's growing branch network aims at promoting the accessibility of its services to maximum customers and establishing a strong brand presence among its audience.

Speaking on the Inauguration of the Airport Branch, Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director at GCC Exchange , said,“Our team relentlessly spends their time and effort in creating new opportunities for our customers in Forex, Remittance and WPS Payroll solutions. Every new branch is the vision of our team of experts and a testimonial to our customers' trust, support, and loyalty. Being an accessible service requires us to be available at the major hotspots of UAE and now we are at one of them. The Fujairah Airport Branch will surely create a new experience for all travelers and remitters.”

Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange , shared,“We are sure of the impact our new branch will have when it comes to the accessibility of our service. The Fujairah International Airport Branch has a higher opportunity to help travelers with their foreign currency requirements, which in turn will help us introduce our brand to potential customers. Our expansion plans are purely based on making people more aware of the benefits of our forex and remittance services. We are excited for all the people who will get to experience our service at the airport.”

About GCC Exchange

GCC Exchange is an award-winning financial services brand founded in 2005 in the United Arab Emirates. The brand offers money transfer, foreign exchange, payroll solutions, and bill payment services.

