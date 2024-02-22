(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mopec , a leading manufacturer of anatomic pathology equipment and products, has partnered with the Michigan Association of Medical Examiners (MAME) to distribute vital personal protection equipment to multiple counties across Michigan, offering a lifeline to medical examiners at the frontline of public health.







Photo caption: Mopec partners with the Michigan Association of Medical Examiners to provide free PPE to multiple counties across Michigan.

The initiative aims to provide tangible support to counties facing budget constraints. By donating over 85,000 essential PPE items, including level 1 and level 4 gowns, as well as disposable shoe covers, Mopec seeks to alleviate the financial burden on local counties while ensuring the safety and well-being of medical examiners.

“We understand the challenges faced by county medical examiners, especially with budget limitations,” remarked Jeff Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing and Consumables at Mopec.“Many of our counties lost the extra budget for PPE once the pandemic was over. Our decision to donate these products is our small way of showing support for their tireless dedication.”

The PPE donation will benefit numerous counties across Michigan, including Allegan, Arenac, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Ingham, Ionia, Iosco, Isabella, Livingston, Kalamazoo, Leelanau, Mackinac, Mason, Muskegon, Osceola, Ottawa, Saginaw, Shiawassee, St. Clair, St. Joseph, Tuscola, Van Buren, and Wayne.

About Mopec:

As a division of Mopec Group, Mopec is guided by our mission to empower pathology & anatomy professionals with the leading platform of products and solutions for the advancement of diagnostic accuracy, safety, research, education, and the treatment of disease. This mission has driven us to become the leading experts on anatomic and forensic pathology equipment and workflow. We've been working hand-in-hand with pathology professions for over 30 years developing systems and solutions that facilitate safer gross examinations. As anatomic pathology as evolved, Mopec Group has been at the forefront, getting feedback, improving design, and solving problems.

Our unwavering dedication to excellence is underscored by the widespread installations within America's premier healthcare institutions, a testament to our continuous pursuit of providing cutting-edge tools that significantly contribute to the progress and safety of pathology and anatomy professionals worldwide. We are innovators. We are collaborators. We are grossing.

