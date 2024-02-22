Smarttop Convertible Top Control For The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Now Available

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nevada, Las Vegas - February 22, 2024: Mods4cars SmartTOP add-on convertible top control for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible is now available. "We are delighted to be able to launch our SmartTOP for the 2024 Corvette C8 models. We have succeeded in making the existing SmartTOP module compatible with the new model. Now all Corvette drivers can enjoy the convenience of the SmartTOP," says PR spokesman, Sven Tornow.



The retrofit convertible top module makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the convertible top at the touch of a button while driving. A short press of the button triggers the automatic top movement. It is no longer necessary to hold the button down continuously. The driver quickly has the hands back on the steering wheel.



It is also possible to operate the convertible top from a distance using the original vehicle key. Pressing a button combination on the remote control opens or closes the convertible top automatically. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key for this function. "The SmartTOP customer can already open the convertible top while approaching the vehicle," explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow.



In addition to the main functions described, the module provides further additional features: For example, the windows can be operated via the remote control. The preferred window position can also be selected after the convertible top has been opened. The operating direction of the interior convertible top button can be reversed. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt any running convertible top movement. The module can be completely deactivated if required.



Thanks to the plug-and-play adapter, included in the scope of delivery, and the easy access, installation only takes a few minutes. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. As no cables need to be cut, the module can be removed at any time, without leaving a trace.



The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible is available for 399.00 Euro plus tax.



SmartTOP convertible top controls are also offered for the Chevrolet Corvette C7 and Camaro models. Convertible modules are also available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.



