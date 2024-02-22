(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that neither Ukraine nor its Western supporters demonstrate the political will to bring an end to hostilities with Moscow. In an interview with Brazil's Globo newspaper on Wednesday, Lavrov emphasized that for peace to prevail in Ukraine, its leadership must revert to a "neutral, non-bloc, and non-nuclear" status while accepting "new territorial realities."



President Vladimir Putin launched Russia's military campaign against Ukraine nearly two years ago, citing goals of "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Kiev. The Kremlin views Ukraine's NATO aspirations as a major national security concern, leading to ongoing tensions between Russia and the Western alliance.



Lavrov expressed Russia's openness to a diplomatic solution in Ukraine but contended that both Kiev and the West lack the political will to settle the conflict. He highlighted the fixation of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's peace formula, which Lavrov deemed an "unacceptable ultimatum to Russia." According to the foreign minister, alternative proposals to end hostilities have been summarily rejected by Ukrainian and Western officials.



"We have no choice; the special military operation will be continued until its goals have been attained," Lavrov asserted.



Addressing the prospects of restoring relations between Russia and the European Union, Lavrov expressed skepticism. He noted that both Republicans and Democrats in the United States view Russia as an "adversary and threat," with the upcoming presidential election in November likely influencing the future trajectory of Russia-United States relations.



Lavrov's comments underscore the enduring challenges in finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, with deep-seated geopolitical concerns shaping the perspectives of all involved parties. As tensions persist, the international community remains watchful of developments in the region and the potential impact on global diplomatic dynamics.





