Following a meeting of foreign ministers in Caracas, Russia and Venezuela, both adversarial to the United States, have declared their mutual intent to deepen collaboration in the oil and gas sector, alongside exploring opportunities for "the peaceful use of nuclear energy." The announcement comes amidst Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Venezuela, part of a broader tour of Latin America aimed at forging new alliances in the wake of heightened sanctions imposed on Russia due to the Ukraine crisis.



During his visit, Lavrov engaged in discussions with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, focusing on bolstering cooperation across various sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, medicine, and pharmaceuticals. Gil emphasized the desire to expand cooperation further, particularly emphasizing mutual interest in exploring the potential for utilizing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Both sides expressed a commitment to enhancing collaboration in all outlined areas.



This visit marks Lavrov's return to Venezuela since April 2023, during which he advocated for like-minded nations to strengthen their ties as a response to Western sanctions. Venezuela, a staunch ally of Russia, has reaffirmed its support for Moscow, particularly in light of the Ukraine crisis and subsequent sanctions imposed by Western nations. President Nicolas Maduro has consistently voiced solidarity with Russia, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two countries amidst geopolitical challenges.

