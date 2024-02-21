Kerala News LIVE: By-Election In 23 Local Bodies In State Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.35 AM: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav meets families of wild animal attack victims in Wayanad

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav met the families of the victims who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad in the last few days.

The Environment Minister on Wednesday assured all support to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls of the deceased.

"Met the families of Prajeesh, Paul and Ajeesh, who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad recently. Their loss is irreparable," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with women working in various fields with the aim of Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas on Thursday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Nedumbassery CIAL Convention Center in Ernakulam. The Minister of Health, Women and Child Development Veena George will preside over the meeting.

By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

By-elections to 23 local wards of the state will be held today. Elections are held across 10 districts for one corporation, four municipalities and 18 gram panchayat wards. There are 88 candidates seeking mandates in the election. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on Friday.