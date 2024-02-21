Secretary General Of ICDO Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Njoupouo Yap Mariatou, Secretary General of the International
Civil Defense Organization has sent a congratulatory letter to
President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Your victory in the elections is clear evidence of the
recognition and support of the people of Azerbaijan for your
political leadership and your efforts to strengthen the security
and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to improve the
prosperity of your fellow citizens.
Your leadership and efforts extend beyond the borders of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. The Permanent Secretariat highly
appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening relations
with the Organization and ICDO members in the field of combating
natural and man-made disasters.
I look forward to your continued support and collaboration.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Njoupouo Yap Mariatou
Secretary General of the International Civil Defense
Organization"
