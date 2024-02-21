Secretary General Of ICDO Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Njoupouo Yap Mariatou, Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organization has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your victory in the elections is clear evidence of the recognition and support of the people of Azerbaijan for your political leadership and your efforts to strengthen the security and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to improve the prosperity of your fellow citizens.

Your leadership and efforts extend beyond the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Permanent Secretariat highly appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening relations with the Organization and ICDO members in the field of combating natural and man-made disasters.

I look forward to your continued support and collaboration.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Njoupouo Yap Mariatou

Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organization"